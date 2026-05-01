Louisiana, Georgia State Friday Baseball Postponed

LAFAYETTE — Due to expected inclement weather Friday, Louisiana Baseball announced Friday morning that it has altered the game times for this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference baseball series against Georgia State at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

The first game of the series, originally scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m., will now be played as part of a Saturday doubleheader following the Jonathan Lucroy Jersey Retirement ceremony at 2 p.m. The first game will begin following the ceremony with the original Saturday contest starting at 6 p.m.

The Sunday finale with the Panthers will remain at 1 p.m. All three games will be available on ESPN+.

Season-ticket holders can use Saturday’s ticket for both games of the doubleheader. Friday single-game ticket holders must exchange their ticket for Saturday’s game or exchange their ticket for another regular-season game based on availability.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

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