Louisiana Football Set to Renew Storied Rivalry with Louisiana Tech

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Football and Louisiana Tech are set to face off on the gridiron after the two schools agreed on a home-and-home series, it was announced on Friday morning.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will travel to Ruston on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, before welcoming the Bulldogs to Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. It will be the first time the two have played since the 2015 season.

In a series that dates all the way back to 1915, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech have met 87 times. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series, 48-33-6.

