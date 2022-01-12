Watch
Louisiana football finishes No. 16 in AP Poll

Currently holds the longest win-streak (13) in the country
UL Football Finishes 16th in AP Poll
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jan 11, 2022
LAFAYETTE — The Ragin' Cajuns football program ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 and No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

This is the second consecutive season that UL has completed the season ranked in the top 20 of a poll.

This comes after Louisiana finished 13-1 while winning the school's first outright Sun Belt Championship.
