Louisiana football adds two more commitments to 2027 recruiting class

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football continued to build its 2027 recruiting class over the weekend, securing commitments from two prospects who were on campus for official visits.

Wylie (Texas) athlete Jabriran Blake announced his commitment to the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday, while East View (Texas) offensive lineman Adarius Hines pledged to Louisiana on Sunday.

Blake, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect, currently plays quarterback at Wylie but is being recruited by the Cajuns as a defensive back. Known for his speed, Blake has posted a reported 4.35-second 40-yard dash time.

Blake chose Louisiana over Texas State.

Hines gives the Cajuns another addition in the trenches. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman selected Louisiana over fellow finalists Texas State and North Texas.

Both players took official visits to Lafayette during the weekend before announcing their decisions.

The commitments continue a strong recruiting stretch for head coach Michael Desormeaux and his staff as they work to assemble the program's 2027 class.

Louisiana's recruiting class now sits at 12 commitments with more than a year remaining before National Signing Day.

Louisiana's current list of 2027 commitments includes the following players:



Bryce Coleman, TE, Shadow Creek

Kobe Smith, DL, Avoyelles

Rob Taylor, WR, Ferriday

Tam Anderson, QB, West Brook

Noah Ernst, OL, Angleton

John Walker V, WR, Plaquemine

Maison Smith, DL, University Lab

Landen Ortte, S, St. Thomas More

Caleb White, DB, Summer Creek

Gavin Cooper Jr., DB, Archbishop Rummel

Jabriran Blake, ATH, Wylie

Adarius Hines, OL, East View (Texas)

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