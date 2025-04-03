Louisiana focuses on building leadership in spring football

LAFAYETTE — Two weeks into spring football, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are deep in preparation for the 2025 season. While position battles won’t be decided just yet, head coach Michael Desormeaux is using this time to evaluate the identity of his team.

Desormeaux, entering his fourth year at the helm, believes success starts with work ethic—and leadership.

"Our staff sets the tone for the environment that we want to create here," Desormeaux said. "You have to empower people, put them in positions to lead, and encourage them to step up."

A leadership group, selected with input from current team leaders, helps shape the next wave of key voices in the locker room. But Desormeaux emphasizes that leadership isn’t limited to just those in the group.

"We want way more than that," he said. "You have to show players you care, that you believe in them, and that they’ve earned the right to be leaders."

One of the biggest leadership roles up for grabs is at quarterback. With a three-way competition between transfer Walker Howard, Daniel Beale, and D’Wanye’ "Lunch" Winfield, Desormeaux isn’t rushing a decision.

For now, the focus remains on competition, development, and setting the foundation for the season ahead.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel