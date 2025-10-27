Louisiana focused on “playoff mindset” after Troy loss

LAFAYETTE — Despite another close loss on the road, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux says his team remains focused on finishing strong with four games left in the regular season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a 35-23 contest at Troy over the weekend, falling short late after a series of missed red zone opportunities and costly turnovers. Desormeaux said the team’s struggles in scoring territory ultimately made the difference.

“It comes down to red zone scoring,” Desormeaux said Monday. “We were able to move the football, but we didn’t finish drives with touchdowns. You can’t win one-possession games like that.”

Quarterback Lunch Winfield (326 total yards) sparked the offense with several explosive plays, and Desormeaux praised the sophomore’s leadership and poise under pressure. However, injuries along the offensive line and key losses at skill positions continue to challenge the Cajuns.

The team lost three more players in the Troy game — tight end Caden Jensen (concussion protocol), offensive lineman Matt Broussard (doubtful for this week), as well as defensive back Colin Jacob, who underwent season-ending surgery. Desormeaux said the team hopes to have defensive back Jalen Clark available after he exited early Saturday.

“We’ve got who we’ve got,” Desormeaux said when asked about managing the run game. “We’re going to get them ready to play. I still think we’re running effectively — it’s about finishing drives and executing better, especially on the perimeter.”

Desormeaux also addressed broader pressures on college coaches following high-profile firings at Florida and LSU, saying external noise doesn’t compare to the daily responsibility of leading a team.

“The pressure from the outside is minimal compared to what’s on the inside,” Desormeaux said. “My job is to provide hope, to make sure our guys know their value beyond football, and to keep leading the right way no matter the circumstances.”

As the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) look to end a three-game skid when they travel to South Alabama, Desormeaux said the message to his team is simple: every game is a must-win.

“Our backs are against the wall,” he said. “With four left, it’s basically the playoffs now. We’ve got to win each one to have a chance at the postseason.”

Kickoff between the Jaguars and Cajuns is slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.

