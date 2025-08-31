Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Louisiana falls to Rice in season opener rematch

Louisiana came up just short in its season opener against Rice, falling 14-12 in a defensive battle that mirrored their 2022 meeting.

That matchup three years ago ended the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 15-game winning streak, then the nation’s longest. This time, the Owls again spoiled Louisiana’s start, capitalizing on turnovers and timely plays.

The Cajuns struck first with a field goal after Terrance Williams recorded a sack in the opening quarter. But Rice answered in the second with a 13-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Quinton Jackson.

Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard (110 total yards), a former St. Thomas More standout, was intercepted in the first half, and the Owls added a 17-yard reverse touchdown run by Aaron Turner to take a 14-3 lead. Tony Sterner’s 51-yard field goal would make it 14-6 at the break.

After halftime, Howard broke free on a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Louisiana’s two-point attempt failed, leaving the score at 14-12.

In the fourth quarter, the Cajuns’ defense delivered a stop on a fumbled snap near the goal line, giving Louisiana one last chance. But Howard exited with an injury, and redshirt freshman Daniel Beale’s final throw on fourth-and-10 fell incomplete.

Louisiana dropped to 0-1 and pivots to next Saturday, where they'll face McNeese State at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

