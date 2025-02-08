Louisiana falls to No. 1 Texas, drops to 0-2

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball fell to top-ranked Texas on Friday night, dropping their second game of the season and moving to 0-2 overall.

The Longhorns took an early lead with a two-run homer by Reese Atwood in the opening frame. They extended their advantage in the second inning, scoring four runs on three hits to put the game out of reach.

Although the Ragin’ Cajuns were unable to pull off the upset, they gained valuable experience that could prove beneficial as the season progresses.

Head coach Alyson Habetz remains optimistic about her team's growth:

“Laney, you know, in the circle said, ‘Hey, you guys, I own the strikeout with the bases loaded.’ And I was like, ‘Is that your first time doing that?’ ‘No, ma'am.’ I said, ‘Congratulations. You're playing fast-pitch softball," Habetz said. "It’s how you respond to that and in that next situation, how we’re going to figure out a way to put the ball in play. So yeah, I mean, being in those moments and having those experiences, just like Sam last night, you know, she’s in a position where she can win the game and didn’t do it. Well, at least you’re in that position, right? You had that pressure, you felt that. You can’t replicate that in practice. So next time, it’ll be more of a calming presence—like ‘I've been here before, and I'm gonna come through.’”

The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to secure their first win of the season on Saturday, Feb. 8 when they face Seton Hall for the second time before closing the day against George Mason.

