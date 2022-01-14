Watch
Louisiana falls on the road at UT-Arlington 83-73

ARLINGTON, Texas - Javon Levi had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Texas-Arlington to an 83-73 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night.Patrick Mwamba scored a career-high 22 points and had five assists for Texas-Arlington (8-8, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Nicolas Elame added 13 points and six rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had three blocks.Kobe Julien tied a season high with 20 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6, 3-1). Trajan Wesley added 13 points. Dou Gueye had 13 points.

