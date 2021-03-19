Louisiana faces tall and talented Colorado in WNIT opener

After Louisiana women's basketball lost to Troy in the Sun Belt Championship, Garry Brodhead jokingly (sort of) said his team would play UCONN if that got them into the big dance. Well, it's not UCONN, but Colorado is a heck of a first round match-up.

"You never want to face a team that beat Stanford," he said with a snicker. "I don't know if you realize how good Stanford is."

The Stanford Lady Cardinals are the overall number one seed in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Colorado beat Stanford in overtime, 77-74, in January.

When you scout the Lady Buffaloes the first thing you see is their height, listing six girls at 6'2" and taller. The Cajuns have one, and she's hardly played this season.

Colorado is a deceptive 10-10, with four of those losses coming by five or fewer points. It is the best team the Cajuns have faced, but Brodhead is simply embracing the opportunity.

"I know in the WBI, not many people thought much of it. But it helped our program continue to play, improve, get better and make the kids understand these possibilities are there," he said, referencing the team's Women's Basketball Invitational wins in 2015 and 2016. "That's what you work for, and that's what this team has worked for, the opportunity to play in postseason play."

Louisiana plays Colorado in Memphis Friday at 2:00 p.m. The game can be streamed on FloSports.

------------------------------------------------------------

