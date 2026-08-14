Louisiana defense focused on stopping the run

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have identified stopping the run as a major priority heading into the 2026 season.

Louisiana allowed 186 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 116th nationally. The Cajuns allowed more than 100 rushing yards in 12 of their 13 games, including three opponents that surpassed 200 yards as a team.

Nine individual players also eclipsed 100 rushing yards against Louisiana last season.

With several returning players, particularly along the defensive front, the Cajuns believe greater disruption will be key to improving against the run.

“So at some point, somebody’s got to blow stuff up,” Louisiana defensive coordinator Jim Salgado said. “Be able to take on a block and shed somebody.”

Senior defensive end Tito Chikere said the defense has spent the offseason emphasizing fundamentals, including tackling.

“We can talk to one another,” Chikere said. “We’ve been doing tackling circuits ever since I got here, ever since winter conditioning. I really feel like we’re going to have it straightened out come season.”

Louisiana will get an opportunity to evaluate its progress when the Cajuns hold an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night.

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