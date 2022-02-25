Louisiana cruises past Georgia State, 64-48

LAFAYETTE — All nine available Ragin’ Cajuns scored at least one bucket and played a key role in a strong defensive showing as Louisiana cruised past Georgia State, 64-48, on Senior Night in the CAJUNDOME.

Freshman Lanay Wheaton led the charge on offense with 14 points, while Tamera Johnson added 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds and Destiny Rice contributed 10 points.

Making her final appearance in the Dome, senior Ty’Reona Doucet produced seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Now with 40 blocks this year, Doucet has become just the fifth Ragin’ Cajun in program history to record 40 or more blocks in a single season.

Ashlyn Jones and Caira Wren each added seven boards in the contest, helping Louisiana outrebound Georgia State, 45-30.

Louisiana (16-6, 8-4) finished the game shooting 48 percent (25-for-52) from the floor and outscored GSU, 34-20, in the paint.

It was Georgia State (9-15, 3-9) that took the early lead, making two jumpers to go ahead 4-0 just over a minute into the game. Louisiana answered in a big way, closing the quarter on a 17-5 run behind seven points from Rice.

The second quarter was evenly matched as both teams scored 11 points apiece, which allowed the Ragin’ Cajuns to go into the locker room with a 28-20 advantage.

Louisiana came out firing in second half, using a 13-4 run to go up 41-24 at the five-minute mark following a pair of made free throws from Doucet. The run was extended to 20-4 before a Moriah Taylor triple stopped the bleeding.

Entering the final period ahead 52-28, the Panthers used an 8-0 to pull within 18 points coming out of the final media timeout. The visitors continued to compete, but their deficit was too much to overcome as the Ragin’ Cajuns coasted to the 64-48 victory.

Louisiana closes out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 26, when it hosts Georgia Southern at historic Earl K. Long Gymnasium. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Fans are asked to wear pink to the contest as the team will celebrate its annual Pink Game and support the Andrea Brodhead Foundation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel