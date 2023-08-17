Louisiana continues to build in secondary group

LAFAYETTE — Defensive backs is one of many competitions on Louisiana's roster.

Due to off season changes, the Cajuns look to fill some gaps within their secondary, while keeping the cULture the same.

"You never know when someone goes down and you have to be ready. When the time comes, you have to be ready to step up in any position", says redshirt sophomore cornerback Courtline Flowers. "You can't just be focused on one. You have to make yourself valuable."

Flowers' versatility will be something to keep your eyes on this season as he shifts around between cornerback, free safety and the star position. Meanwhile, guys like Keyon Martin, Caleb Anderson and others are expected to step up as well.

Second-year defensive coordinator Lamar Morgan prides himself in putting young guys "through the fire" early allowing them to keep the Cajuns' backfield "spicy" through the depth chart.

"If you bring a kid in a program, you have to be able to give that kid an opportunity when it's his chance to play so we had a lot of young guys last year that got a chance to play", says Morgan. It might've not been the starting the role but they got a lot of minutes and I think with those guys, you get a lot of reps. The only way you get better and you learn is by playing. You can say practice reps but you have to get game reps."

