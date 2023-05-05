Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Louisiana Clinches Sun Belt Regular Season Title with 5-1 victory over ULM.

4th consecutive championship under Gerry Glasco.
Louisiana Softball clinches Sun Belt Regular Season Title with 5-1 vs ULM
3 seniors hug UL SFB.jpg
Posted at 11:27 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 00:27:32-04

Louisiana Softball clinches the Sun Belt Regular season title with the 5-1 victory over ULM.

This is the Ragin' Cajuns 4th consecutive conference title, dating back to 2019.

UL was led by senior Meghan Schorman in the circle, who pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing only 1 run and 3 hits with 9 strikeouts.

Next up, the Cajuns will look to clinch the series Friday at Lamson. First pitch against the Warhawks is set for 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.