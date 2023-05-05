Louisiana Clinches Sun Belt Regular Season Title with 5-1 victory over ULM.

Louisiana Softball clinches the Sun Belt Regular season title with the 5-1 victory over ULM.

This is the Ragin' Cajuns 4th consecutive conference title, dating back to 2019.

UL was led by senior Meghan Schorman in the circle, who pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing only 1 run and 3 hits with 9 strikeouts.

Next up, the Cajuns will look to clinch the series Friday at Lamson. First pitch against the Warhawks is set for 6 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel