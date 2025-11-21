Louisiana beats Arkansas State, keeping bowl hopes alive

JONESBORO, Ark. — Louisiana kept its postseason hopes alive Thursday night, rallying past Arkansas State for a 34–30 win on ESPN.

Entering the matchup at 4–6, the Ragin’ Cajuns needed to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

.@RaginCajunsFB 34, Arkansas State 30



A goal line stand keeps the #Cajuns bowl game hopes alive



Michael Desormeaux: "This group's special...not many people can survive what we've been through" pic.twitter.com/E34JroSIdn — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) November 21, 2025

Arkansas State jumped out to a 10–0 lead in the first quarter after quarterback Lunch Winfield was sacked and stripped, leading to a 27-yard scoop-and-score by defensive lineman Corey Sigler. The Cajuns responded minutes later when Caleb Kidobi recovered a muffed punt, setting up a Zylan Perry touchdown to cut the deficit to 10–7. UL added another takeaway late in the quarter when Maurion Eleam forced a fumble that the Cajuns recovered.

Early in the second quarter, Louisiana capitalized on fourth-and-goal as Winfield punched in his eighth rushing touchdown of the season (236 total yards) to give UL a 14–10 lead. After Arkansas State regained a 20–17 advantage, Winfield answered again with his ninth rushing score, celebrating with a sideline handshake to a state trooper. The Red Wolves led 27–24 at halftime.

.@RaginCajunsFB Lunch Winfield scores his 9th rushing TD of the year and delivers a handshake to the state trooper 🤣#Cajuns up 24-20 pic.twitter.com/HiQzLYd9bG — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) November 21, 2025

Bill Davis (11 carries, 57 yards) put Louisiana back in front in the third quarter with a breakaway touchdown run on 3rd-and-1 — his fifth of the season — giving the Cajuns a 31–27 edge. In the final seconds of regulation, UL’s defense sealed the win by stopping Jaylen Raynor on an option play as time expired.

With the 34–30 victory, Louisiana moves within one win of bowl eligibility. The Cajuns now turn their focus to a must-win rivalry matchup against ULM to close the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 2:00 pm.

