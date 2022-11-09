Louisiana battles for post-season appearance ahead of Georgia Southern

LAFAYETTE — "Georgia Southern is coming in here with the exact same issue. Last week, they were playing a game at home and lost in the 4th quarter, give up a lead and they're feeling the same way we are."

Louisiana's post-season chances are hanging on by a thread.

After falling to Troy last week, the Cajuns drop to 4-5 on the year but there's still a glimmer of hope for a bowl-game bid, and although the ship hasn't sunk, UL isn't riding the boat alone.

But the difference could rely on Thursday's game as UL welcomes in Georgia Southern who instead sits at 5-4 on the year. While the Cajuns need two more wins to see the post-season, the eagles just needs one.

In the short week, head coach Michael Desormeaux confirms that sticking to script and keeping their momentum could allow them to turn the page going into the contest.

"I think a lot of the times, it's us just trying to do too much. When the momentum starts to slide, instead of doing your job and doing it well and being where you're supposed to be... it's I can do this and make this play. You can't do that. It's 11 for 11 football and you have to be that way."

