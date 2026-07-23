Louisiana baseball unveils 2027 schedule at postseason luncheon

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball officially closed the book on its 2026 season Wednesday during its annual postseason luncheon, where supporters celebrated the year's accomplishments while getting an early glimpse of what's ahead in 2027.

The event allowed fans to reconnect with returning players, meet the program's newcomers and preview the Ragin' Cajuns' 2027 schedule.

One of the returning players in attendance was infielder Drew Markle, who transferred to Louisiana from Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Markle said the support he has received from the Lafayette community has made Acadiana feel like home.

"This community is different. Lafayette is different," Markle said. "Where I started at compared to where I'm at, I'm so happy with where I'm at and the amount of people that have taken me in since coming here two years ago. It's a surreal feeling. All these people, whenever I come up here and I'm greeted, they're like, 'We're so glad you came back,' and I'm like, 'Where would I go?'"

Louisiana's 2027 schedule features three non-conference weekend series at home against Missouri State, North Dakota State and Oakland.

The Ragin' Cajuns will host Sun Belt Conference series against Appalachian State, Troy, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Arkansas State. Conference road trips include South Alabama, ULM, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina and Marshall.

Louisiana also will compete at neutral-site events against Kentucky, Texas A&M, UConn and Utah.

The home midweek schedule includes Kansas State, Nicholls, Southeastern, Southern, UTRGV, West Florida, McNeese, Jackson State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Nicholls State.

The Cajuns' road midweek slate features games at LSU, McNeese and Rice.

The dates and times of each game will announced at a later date.

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