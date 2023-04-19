Watch Now
Louisiana baseball knocks off No. 1 LSU

Cajuns had Tigers their first midweek loss of the season
KATC
Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 18, 2023
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana baseball beat No. 1 LSU for the first time since 2019, 8-5, on Tuesday, April 18.

This is the Tigers' first midweek loss of the season.

UL (26-12) scored eight runs on 14 hits, including two home runs from Heath Hood and Conor Higgs.

More to come.
