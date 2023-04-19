Louisiana baseball knocks off No. 1 LSU

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana baseball beat No. 1 LSU for the first time since 2019, 8-5, on Tuesday, April 18.

This is the Tigers' first midweek loss of the season.

UL (26-12) scored eight runs on 14 hits, including two home runs from Heath Hood and Conor Higgs.

More to come.

