Louisiana Baseball Headed To 2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball will return to one of college baseball’s premier early-season events after being selected to compete in the 2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic, tournament organizers announced Thursday.

The 27th annual event, benefiting the Astros Foundation and hosted at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros, is scheduled for March 5-7, 2027. Louisiana joins a six-team field that includes Houston, Louisville, Texas A&M, UConn and Utah for the three-day, nine-game showcase.

Louisiana will be making its sixth appearance in the event and first since 2024. The Ragin’ Cajuns previously participated in the tournament in 2002, 2003, 2016, 2018 and 2024.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open tournament play on Friday, March 5, against Utah at 3:05 p.m. Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, March 6, facing Texas A&M at 7:05 p.m., before closing the weekend against UConn on Sunday, March 7, at 2:05 p.m.

Single-day tickets and three-day tournament packages will go on sale for the 2027 tournament at a later date.

Below is the tentative tournament schedule, which is subject to change. Home teams are listed second.

2027 BRUCE BOLT College Classic Schedule:

Friday, March 5

UConn vs. Houston – 11:05 a.m.

Utah vs. LOUISIANA – 3:05 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Louisville – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Utah vs. UConn – 11:05 a.m.

Louisville vs. Houston – 3:05 p.m.

LOUISIANA vs. Texas A&M – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Louisville vs. Utah – 10:05 a.m.

UConn vs. LOUISIANA – 2:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Texas A&M – 6:05 p.m.

Louisiana enters the 2027 season following a 41-25 campaign in 2026 that included the program’s 20th NCAA Regional appearance and a trip to the regional final for the second time in three seasons.

The remainder of Louisiana’s 2027 schedule will be announced at a later date.

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