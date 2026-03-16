Louisiana baseball cracks Top 25 for first time this season

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team has entered the national rankings for the first time this season and the first time since April 2024.

Louisiana appeared in three national polls released Monday while also receiving votes in a fourth. The Cajuns checked in at No. 22 in the Perfect Game USA rankings, No. 25 in the D1Baseball Top 25, and 25th in the NCBWA poll.

The Cajuns hold a 15-5 overall record entering the week after opening Sun Belt Conference play against South Alabama. Louisiana won the series two games to one.

South Alabama claimed the opener on Friday, 3-2, before the Cajuns evened the series with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Louisiana secured the series win with a 3-1 decision in Sunday’s rubber match.

The Cajuns will look to continue their momentum Wednesday when they travel to face the Houston Cougars at 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana then returns to conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Texas State. The series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.

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