Louisiana baseball adds pair of Marshall pitchers as offseason roster takes shape

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball continued building its roster for the 2027 season, securing commitments from a pair of Marshall transfer pitchers who are familiar with a member of the Ragin' Cajuns coaching staff.

Left-handed pitcher Blaine Albright and right-handed pitcher Charlie Krebs have both committed to Louisiana after spending the past two seasons at Marshall. The additions bolster a pitching staff that is undergoing significant offseason changes following the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

A key factor in both commitments was Louisiana pitching coach Taylor Sandefur, who previously worked with the pair during their time with the Thundering Herd.

Albright, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt junior, began his collegiate career at Indiana, where he redshirted before transferring to Marshall.

In his first season with the Herd, Albright appeared in 17 games and posted a 1-0 record with a 4.24 ERA. He allowed 14 hits and five walks while striking out 20 batters across 17 innings. Opponents hit .212 against him.

During the 2026 season, Albright made 14 appearances, including four starts, finishing 1-3 with a 7.92 ERA. He struck out 23 batters in 25 innings while allowing 30 hits and 25 walks.

Krebs arrives in Lafayette after serving as one of Marshall's top bullpen arms over the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound right-hander enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, going 5-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 27 appearances. He struck out 40 batters over 52⅓ innings while limiting opponents to 36 hits.

Krebs followed that season by appearing in 24 games in 2026, posting a 2-3 record with three saves and a 6.08 ERA. He recorded 38 strikeouts in 40 innings.

The pair joins an expanding group of newcomers expected to arrive in Lafayette ahead of the 2027 season. Louisiana has also secured commitments from Teurlings Catholic pitcher Evan Vincent, Barbe second baseman Myles Ledoux, Tallahassee State infielder Eric Fernandez, Vernon College pitcher Degan Kubat, Iowa Central pitcher Maddox Sullivan, Central Arizona first baseman/outfielder Kayle Pisano, Chandler-Gilbert first baseman Jeremy Kuiper and Bossier Parish Community College pitcher Trent Lape.

While the Cajuns continue adding talent, the program has also experienced notable roster turnover.

Nine Louisiana players have entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Owen Galt, Kasen Bellard, Trip Dobson, Maddox Mandino, Cole Flannagan, Griff Hebert, Cowan Alfonso, Jayce LaCava and Wilton Taylor.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel