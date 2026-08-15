Louisiana athletics kicks off fall season with fan day

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana athletics officially kicked off its fall sports calendar with its annual Fan Day at Blackham Coliseum.

Fans heard from the head coaches of Louisiana’s fall sports before getting the opportunity to meet players and staff and collect autographs.

The event comes as the start of the athletic calendar approaches, with all three fall programs preparing for their respective seasons.

“Fan Day is always exciting for us, man,” Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It’s always a couple weeks into fall camp. A lot of work has been done and it means the season’s right around the corner.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns football team will open its season Sept. 5 versus Lamar at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

“It’s always fun when you get to open the season at home in Cajun Field,” Desormeaux said.

Louisiana volleyball will begin its season Sept. 1.

Cajuns soccer will be the first of the three teams to host a home contest, welcoming Ole Miss to the Home Bank Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

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