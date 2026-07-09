Louisiana announces attendees for Sun Belt Media Days

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Football head coach Michael Desormeaux will be joined by quarterback Lunch Winfield and offensive tackle George Jackson as the Ragin' Cajuns head to the Crescent City for the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days, scheduled for July 15-16 at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District.

The annual event will be broadcast live nationwide on ESPN+.

The East Division — App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion — will appear on Wednesday, July 15.

Programs from the Sun Belt's West Division — Louisiana, Arkansas State, ULM, Louisiana Tech South Alabama, Southern Miss and Troy — will take part on Thursday, July 16.

Winfield, a former Lutcher High product and state Player of the Year, took over as Louisiana’s starting quarterback midway through the season, finishing with a team-best 1,555 yards passing and 11 TDs in the air, plus 667 yards and a team-best 9 TDs on the ground. He sparked the Ragin’ Cajuns down the stretch with four consecutive victories to help Louisiana earn its eighth consecutive postseason appearance.

Jackson, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection in 2025, started in the first four games of the season before being sidelined for the remainder of the year to a lower-body injury. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native graded at 88 percent or higher in three of four games, with a season-high 97 percent coming at Eastern Michigan.

Season tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Louisiana Football by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App — click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS and here [play.google.com] for Android — and by following the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB).

2026 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS

July 15-16, 2026

New Orleans, Louisiana (New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District)



SBC EAST DIVISION ATTENDEES (Wednesday, July 15)

APP STATE

Dowell Loggains (Head Coach – 2nd Season)

Malachi Singleton (RS Jr., QB – Kennesaw, Ga.)

Colton Phares (RS Jr., LB – Beaufort, S.C.)

COASTAL CAROLINA

Ryan Beard (Head Coach – 1st Season)

Robby Washington (RS Jr., WR – Miami, Fla.)

Ibrahim Diawara (RS Sr., DL – Philadelphia, Pa.)

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Clay Helton (Head Coach – 5th Season)

Josh Dallas (RS Sr., WR – Sharpsburg, Ga.)

Chance Gamble (6th Yr., DB – Fitzgerald, Ga.)

GEORGIA STATE

Dell McGee (Head Coach – 3rd Season)

Cameran Brown (RS Sr., QB – Warner Robins, Ga.)

Jabriel Rhodes-Nelson (Sr., DL – Philadelphia, Pa.)

JAMES MADISON

Billy Napier (Head Coach – 1st Season)

Zach Greenberg (RS Sr., OL – Livingston, N.J.)

Amar Thomas (RS Jr., DL – Upper Marlboro, Md.)

MARSHALL

Tony Gibson (Head Coach – 2nd Season)

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (RS Sr., QB – Atlanta, Ga.)

Daytione Smith (RS Sr., S – East Highland Park, Va.)

OLD DOMINION

Ricky Rahne (Head Coach – 7th Season)

Devin Roche (RS Jr., RB – Baltimore, Md.)

Mario Easterly (RS Sr., S – Harrisburg, Pa.)

SBC WEST DIVISION ATTENDEES (Thursday, July 16)ARKANSAS STATE

Butch Jones (Head Coach – 6th Season)

Chauncy Cobb (RS Jr., WR – Clewiston, Fla.)

Brandon Barnes (Jr., S – Dallas, Texas)

LOUISIANA

Michael Desormeaux (Head Coach – 5th Season)

George Jackson (RS Sr., OL – Stone Mountain, Ga.)

Lunch Winfield (RS Jr., QB – Lutcher, La.)

ULM

Bryant Vincent (Head Coach – 3rd Season)

AJ Vinson (Sr., OL – Social Circle, Ga.)

Noah Flemmings (Sr., LB – Austin, Texas)

LOUISIANA TECH

Sonny Cumbie (Head Coach – 5th Season)

Eli Finley (Sr., TE – Heath, Texas)

Kolbe Fields (Gr., LB – New Orleans, La.)

SOUTH ALABAMA

Major Applewhite (Head Coach – 3rd Season)

Kenton Jerido (RS Sr., OL – Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Jayvon Henderson (RS Sr., S – Auburn, Ga.)

SOUTHERN MISS

Blake Anderson (Head Coach – 1st Season)

Davis Dalton (RS Sr., WR – Madison, Miss.)

Mathis Haygood (RS Jr., LB – Fayetteville, Ga.)

TROY

Gerad Parker (Head Coach – 3rd Season)

Evan Crenshaw (Sr., P – Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)

Donnie Smith (Sr., DL – Greenville, Miss.)

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