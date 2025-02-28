Louisiana 2025 Football Schedule unveiled

The Sun Belt Conference opener at home against Marshall in a rematch of the 2024 Hercules Tire Sun Belt Conference Championship Game kicks off the eight-game league schedule, the conference office announced on Friday.

Louisiana (10-4) will open the 2025 season at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium with non-conference games against Rice (Aug. 30) and McNeese (Sept. 6) before dates at Missouri (Sept. 13) and Eastern Michigan (Sept. 20).

The Ragin’ Cajuns will open SBC play on Sept. 27, hosting the Thundering Herd before traveling to Harrisonburg, Va., two weeks (Oct. 11) later for their first-ever matchup against James Madison.

Louisiana will host Southern Miss on October 18 before closing out the month traveling to face Troy on Oct. 25.

A return trip to the state of Alabama will have the Ragin’ Cajuns visiting South Alabama on November 1 before Louisiana will host Texas State on Nov. 8. The lone midweek game on the schedule will see Louisiana traveling to face Arkansas State in a Thursday night contest on Nov. 20 before wrapping up the regular season on Nov. 29 at home against ULM.

Kickoff times and TV designations for the first three games will be announced in late May. All other remaining kickoff times will be announced by the Sun Belt and ESPN 12 days prior to each game.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB) to stay up-to-date on Louisiana Football.