Louisana advances to 2nd straight SBC Title game

MONTGOMERY — Louisiana baseball will play for a Sun Belt title for a second straight year. The Cajuns knocked off top-seeded Coastal Carolina, 4-1, on Saturday, May 27.

Carson Roccaforte would sky his 26th career home run to right field to give the Cajuns a 1-0. With a 2-1 lead in the sixth, John Taylor's two-run RBI single gave UL the insurance runs that they needed.

In relief, pitcher Blake Marshall struck out five batters in 5.1 innings of work and didn't give up a run.

(4) Louisiana will face (2) Southern Miss for the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Sunday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel