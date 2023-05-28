Watch Now
Louisana advances to 2nd straight SBC Title game

Face Southern Miss on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Posted at 11:03 PM, May 27, 2023
MONTGOMERY — Louisiana baseball will play for a Sun Belt title for a second straight year. The Cajuns knocked off top-seeded Coastal Carolina, 4-1, on Saturday, May 27.

Carson Roccaforte would sky his 26th career home run to right field to give the Cajuns a 1-0. With a 2-1 lead in the sixth, John Taylor's two-run RBI single gave UL the insurance runs that they needed.

In relief, pitcher Blake Marshall struck out five batters in 5.1 innings of work and didn't give up a run.

(4) Louisiana will face (2) Southern Miss for the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Sunday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m.
