Liscano lifts Cajuns with Walk-Off vs Ole Miss

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team kicked off the Ragin’ Cajun Invitational with a doubleheader sweep, defeating Northern Illinois and Ole Miss on Friday at Lamson Park.

In the first game against Northern Illinois, senior left fielder Kayla Falterman set the tone early, reaching first base in the opening inning as the Cajuns trailed 1-0. Moments later, Cecilia Vasquez launched her first home run of the season, a two-run shot that gave Louisiana a 2-1 lead.

The Cajuns extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth when Mia Liscano reached first base on a Northern Illinois error, allowing a run to score and pushing the lead to 3-1. Later in the inning, Liscano successfully stole a base, sealing the game as Louisiana secured a 4-1 victory over the Huskies.

In the nightcap, Louisiana faced Ole Miss, who came in hot off a 10-0 win against Sam Houston State earlier in the day. Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Laney Credeur delivered a clutch hit up the middle, tying the game at 5 and forcing extra innings.

The drama continued into the ninth inning, where the Cajuns had two runners in scoring position. Liscano came through once again with a single that brought in the winning run, giving Louisiana a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory.

Louisiana (5-2) will play one game on Saturday against Sam Houston State due to incoming inclement weather. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

