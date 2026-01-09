Lewis scores career-high as Louisiana pulls away from ULM

LAFAYETTE — Joshua Lewis scored a career-high 26 points and Louisiana used a strong second half to pull away for an 85-79 win over ULM on Thursday night at the Cajundome.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-13, 2-3 Sun Belt) led by just one at halftime but outscored the Warhawks 48-43 after the break, building a double-digit cushion midway through the second half and holding off a late push from ULM.

Lewis was efficient, shooting 10 of 13 from the field while adding nine rebounds. Dorian Finister finished with 16 points and six rebounds, and Dariyus Woodson provided a spark off the bench with 17 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting night. Louisiana’s bench outscored ULM 34-16.

UL Monroe (3-14, 0-5) was led by Krystian Lewis, who scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. MJ Russell added 14 points, and Renars Sondors chipped in 12.

The Warhawks led briefly early in the game, but Louisiana closed the first half strong to take a 37-36 lead into the break. The Cajuns opened the second half with a run fueled by second-chance points and perimeter shooting, pushing the margin to as many as 13 with just over five minutes remaining.

ULM cut the deficit to five in the final two minutes, but Louisiana answered with timely baskets and defensive rebounds to secure the victory.

Louisiana shot 48.5% from the field and outrebounded the Warhawks 40-23, including an 18-4 edge in offensive rebounds. ULM finished at 53.8% shooting but was hurt by second-chance points and limited bench production.

UL welcomes Troy to Lafayette on Saturday, Jan. 10 at noon.

