Lewis out for season with torn patella tendon

LAFAYETTE—Louisiana freshman forward Josh Lewis will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn patella tendon, head coach Quannas White confirmed Tuesday morning.

Lewis was putting together an impressive freshman campaign before the injury, which occurred during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ loss to Troy. The former four-star recruit had emerged as a key contributor later in the season, averaging 11.5 points per game in Sun Belt Conference play.

“I feel bad for him because he desperately wants to be out there,” White said. “He wants to compete and help his teammates.”

Lewis’ breakout stretch included a career-high 26-point performance against ULM, showcasing his scoring ability and athleticism as he found his groove in conference play.

“Injuries are a part of it,” White said. “We never want it to happen, but things happen. God has a plan for him. He’ll be fine.”

With Lewis sidelined, Louisiana will look for others to step up without reinventing the wheel. White emphasized effort and execution over individual statistics as the Cajuns adjust to their depleted roster.

“All that’s asked of these guys is that when they’re out there, impact winning,” White said. “Just do what you’re supposed to do while you’re on that floor, and that’s enough.”

Lewis joins guard Jamyron Keller and forward Sean Elkington as the third Cajuns player unavailable due to injury. White said Lewis is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the torn tendon on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Louisiana (5-15, 3-5 SBC) now shifts its focus to App State (11-9, 4-4 SBC, which it will face Thursday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

