Lewis breaks career TD record; Cajuns reign over Texas State

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis became the all-time leader in passing touchdowns, 65, in the Cajuns 45-0 homecoming win over Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 30. The touchdown record was previously held by Jake Delhomme.

Lewis had previously joined with Delhomme as the only quarterbacks in program history to throw for more than 7,500 yards and 60 touchdowns in their careers.

Lewis completed 22 of his 32 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. The Scotlandville alum has thrown for at least 200 yards in six of the team's eight games this season.

With Saturday's win, Louisiana is now 15-0 against Sun Belt West Division opponents and 24-7 against Sun Belt opponents.

UL (7-1) has yet another quick turnaround as they'll stay in Lafayette to face Georgia State on Thursday, Nov. 4. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

