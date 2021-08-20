Levi Lewis named to Unitas Watch List

It's another day, another award for Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis.

The senior was placed on the Johnny Unitas preseason watch list Thursday. The Golden Arm award is given to the top college quarterback in the nation.

The Baton Rouge native is coming off a season where he threw for over 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns. He helped lead the Cajuns to a 10-1 record, a First Responder's Bowl title and he earned a 2nd team All Sun-Belt selection.

In his career with UL, he ranks 2nd all time in passing yards and 3rd in passing TDs, with a chance to break both marks in 2021.

For Lewis, this is his 7th major preseason watch list he's landed on this offseason. The others include the Maxwell, Manning and Senior Bowl watch list.

