Levi Lewis aims to get back to his brand of football

LAFAYETTE — UL was short of a win in their season opener against Texas, but they put that loss in the past and look ahead to Nicholls.

Between now and game day, they've honed in on the basics and focused on their brand of football... something we expect to see on full display this weekend.

In getting back to their brand, fourth-year quarterback, Levi Lewis has to get back to his.

A dual threat with his arm and legs, he says after watching film, he realized there were chances to extend plays.

Levi rushed for only 11 yards last weekend to match over 280 yards in passing.

He credits the offensive line for doing their job and making him comfortable in the pocket, but he knows he can do more going into week 2.

"I feel like most parts of the game I could've took off but i was trying to be patient in the pocket," says Lewis. "For the most part they held their own. Some plays, like zone reads, I should've gave it and some pass plays I should've broke the pocket vertical. For the most part I felt like i was too relaxed in the pocket and I was too much of a pocket passer and not a dual threat passer.

