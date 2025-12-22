Leading Cajuns RB duo of Perry & Davis to enter transfer portal

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football will head into the offseason facing major change in its backfield after losing a 61% of its rushing offense to the transfer portal.

Running backs Zylan Perry and Bill Davis both announced Sunday that they are leaving the program.

Perry, a Franklin native, has been with the Ragin’ Cajuns since 2022. This past season, he rushed for 689 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Perry departs Louisiana with one year of eligibility remaining.

“This decision was one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make, but I feel it’s what’s best for me,” Perry said in a message posted on social media.

Davis, who arrived in Lafayette from LaPlace, leaves with two years of eligibility still available. In 2025, he led the Cajuns in rushing, piling up 767 yards while finding the end zone six times. Davis became a fan favorite during his time at UL, earning the nickname “Billdozer.”

“I will forever be grateful for the nickname ‘Billdozer’ that you all gave me — it means more to me than you know,” Davis wrote on social media.

With both backs exiting, Louisiana now turns its attention to a reshaped running back room. St. Martinville product Steve Blanco is expected to take on a leading role, with Darrell Smith and JJ Garner also in line for increased opportunities.

The departures mark another offseason challenge for the Cajuns as they look to reload offensively ahead of next season.

