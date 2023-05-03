LCA's Dacia Jones joins the family with UL Women's Basketball

At Lafayette Christian, girls basketball star Dacia Jones signed her letter of intent to join UL women's hoops.

Jones helped to lead LCA to their 3rd straight championship in March.

She now moves on to the Cajuns, where she will join the UL family, figuratively and literally. As her dad, Deacon Jones, is an assistant coach with UL.

"Its really and truly a blessing," Jones said. "I've never played for my dad ever in my life. Finally being able to do this, and knowing he's going to be by my side every step of the way, is really something that I'm truly grateful for."

