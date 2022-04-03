Late Texas State Rally Spoils Louisiana Softball’s Bid for Sweep of Road Trip

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A late-game lead change was all that kept the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team from a series sweep and an undefeated Texas road trip as Texas State slipped by with a 5-4 win on Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Louisiana (23-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) had vaulted ahead of Texas State (19-15, 6-6 Sun Belt) in the top half of the sixth inning when Karly Heath launched a two-out, two-run home run for a 4-3 advantage.

The Bobcats took the two runs back right away, loading the bases in the bottom half of the sixth inning and then sneaking across runs on a misplayed grounder and sacrifice fly.

The loss snapped the Ragin’ Cajuns season-best, seven-game winning streak and prevented the squad from recording a 4-0 run on the Texas trip.

Louisiana entered the day with the Sun Belt series win over Texas State, having won the opener 1-0 on Friday and clinching the series with a 10-1 (5 inn.) run-rule win on Saturday.

Earlier in the game it was the Ragin’ Cajuns taking advantage of a Bobcats misplay of a ground ball to push across two runs in the second inning.

The 2-0 lead lasted until the third inning when Texas State used a Piper Randolph RBI single to get on the board, then drew even at 2-all when Randolph scored following a dropped tag.

Sam Landry and Jessica Mullins both worked around runners in scoring position in the fourth inning. Landry left the bases full of Bobcats in the home half to preserve the tie.

A leadoff walk and fielder’s choice grounder in the bottom of the fifth inning set the stage for a Texas State sacrifice fly which started the series of late-game scoring swaps.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

1: The Ragin’ Cajuns lost for the first time when scoring first (20-1).

2: The lead changed hands twice in the sixth inning, both teams scoring two runs apiece in the frame.

3: Louisiana’s pitching staff and defense surrendered three unearned runs.

3-1: Louisiana’s record on this week’s Texas road trip which started with a Top 25 win over No. 14 Texas on Wednesday in Austin.

4: With a double in the fourth inning, Melissa Mayeux picked up her fourth extra-base hit of the series (2 doubles, 2 home runs).

5: Karly Heath picked up her 5th home run of the season.

6: The six strikeouts recorded by Sam Landry marked the fourth time in six Sun Belt starts she’s posted at least that amount.

13: Jourdyn Campbell (2-for-4, double, run) posted her team-leading 13th multiple-hit game.

20: Jourdyn Campbell extended her reached base streak to 20 games.

UP NEXT

Louisiana travels to Lake Charles on Wednesday, April 6 for a midweek game with McNeese set for 6:30 p.m. at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond live on ESPN+ and TalkRadio 960 AM.

Following the McNeese contest the Ragin’ Cajuns return home to Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for a three-game Sun Belt series with Troy from Friday-Sunday, April 8-10. The entire series is set to air on ESPN+ and ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM/1420 AM.

------------------------------------------------------------

