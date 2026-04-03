Late Louisiana Rally Falls Short in Series Opener vs. Troy

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team made a furious charge in the latter moments of the game on Thursday, April 2, but ultimately fell just short in a 5–4 decision to Troy in the opening game of the Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (20-17, 3-7 SBC) erased most of a five-run deficit with a pair of late home runs, but the Ragin’ Cajuns’ comeback bid came up one swing shy despite outhitting the Trojans, 9–8.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were dealt a season-high, fourth consecutive loss. The Trojans took the series opener from Louisiana for the fourth consecutive season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Troy (23-12, 5-5 SBC) jumped ahead early when Ella Cunningham (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) launched a two-out, two-run home run in the first inning. The Trojans added a single run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to build a 5–0 cushion.

The Ragin’ Cajuns responded in the sixth when Emily Smith (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) delivered a pinch-hit two-run home run to right field, scoring Cecilia Vasquez and cutting the deficit to 5–2.

Louisiana kept the pressure on in the bottom of the seventh.

Kennedy Marceaux (3-for-4) opened the inning with a single before Brooke Otto (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) crushed a two-run homer to left center, trimming the Troy lead to 5–4 and energizing the Lamson Park crowd.

The Trojans would escape, though, as Cunningham who was pitching in relief bounced back from consecutive walks that put the tying and go-ahead run on base, inducing a pop up from Smith to end the walk-off threat.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Otto finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Marceaux led the Cajuns with three hits. Mia Norwood added two hits, including a double.

Otto picked up her team-leading eighth home run and 20th extra base hit of the season while also increasing her team-leading RBI total to 34 RBI. Marceaux collected a three-hit game for the second straight outing – turning in a repeat 3-of-4 showing from the ULM finale – and raised her conference-only batting average to .483 (14-of-29).

In the circle, Sage Hoover (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) over five innings falling to 6-8 on the season. Troy’s Abby Lovell (6.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 2 K) earned the win after working 6.1 innings before Cunningham recorded the save.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana and Troy continue the Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park with Game 2 on Friday, April 3. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Ragin' Cajuns look to even the series with the Trojans and snap their season-long, four-game skid.

Friday’s contest will be televised on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton calling the action. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel