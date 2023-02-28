Langeliers' walk-off pushes Louisiana past Ole Miss

LAFAYETTE — Alexa Langeliers hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to push Louisiana past Ole Miss, 3-2, on Monday, Feb. 27.

The sophomore finished 3-3 at the plate with 3 RBI and a solo homerun in the sixth inning.

In the circle, senior Meghan Schorman pitched for 6.2 innings while striking out seven batters.

UL (10-6) will travel to Austin, TX to participate in the Longhorn Invitational.

Their first opponent during the weekend will be McNeese on Friday, March 3. First pitch will be at 2 p.m.

