Langeliers' walk-off pushes Louisiana past Ole Miss

LAFAYETTE — Alexa Langeliers hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to push Louisiana past Ole Miss, 3-2, on Monday, Feb. 27.
The sophomore finished 3-3 at the plate with 3 RBI and a solo homerun in the sixth inning.
In the circle, senior Meghan Schorman pitched for 6.2 innings while striking out seven batters.
UL (10-6) will travel to Austin, TX to participate in the Longhorn Invitational.
Their first opponent during the weekend will be McNeese on Friday, March 3. First pitch will be at 2 p.m.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers