Landry’s No-Hitter, Fireworks at the Plate Highlight Louisiana Softball Opener

LAFAYETTE – An explosive first inning and commanding performance from Sam Landry in the circle equated to a rousing 2023 season debut for the No. 20-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team in a 12-0 (5 inn.) win over Lafayette College on Friday, February 10 in the 37th Annual Louisiana Classics at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Landry turned in a no-hitter as she struck out the side three times and recorded 13 out the 15 outs via the strikeout. She set a career-high for strikeouts (13) and posted the first no-hitter of her collegiate career.

The offense quickly set the tone for Louisiana (1-0), generating five runs only five batters into the contest during an eight-run outburst in the first inning.

Two batters in it was Maddie Hayden singling home Mihyia Davis who led off with a walk and swiped two stolen bases, then two-run home runs from Alexa Langeliers and Sophie Piskos followed advancing the lead to 5-0.

Karly Heath’s RBI single made it 6-0 before the visiting Leopards (0-2) recorded an out. Davis and Hayden later brought in the final two runs of the Ragin’ Cajuns opening statement.

Jourdyn Campbell sealed the run-rule triumph with her bases-clearing, three-run double in the third inning that extended the lead out to 12-0.

Landry had the Lafayette hitters baffled the entire contest as only once was a ball successfully put in play and she was a leadoff hit by pitch in the fifth inning away from tossing a perfect game.

Campbell (2-for-3, double, 3 RBI) joined Victoria Valdez (2-for-2, 2 doubles) in team-high honors for hits and Langliers (1-of-3, HR, 3 RBI) for the game-high total in RBI. The Ragin’ Cajuns also got multiple RBI from Hayden (1-for-2, 2 RBI) and Piskos (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI).

Friday’s outing marked the 1,000th game that Louisiana has played at Lamson Park. It was also the first-ever meeting with Lafayette College.

The run production marked the highest for the Ragin’ Cajuns in a season opener in the Gerry Glasco era, and was the most runs scored in an opener since the 2016 season (W, 22-4 vs. Ball State).

Landry’s no-hitter marked the first season-opening no-hitter for Louisiana since the 2011 season when Christina Hamilton threw a five-inning no-hitter vs. Rhode Island on February 11, 2011.

The Ragin’ Cajuns continue play in the 37th Annual Louisiana Classics at Lamson Park on Saturday, February 11 facing SFA at 1:00 p.m. followed by a 3:30 p.m. matchup with Lafayette College.

Both games are set to air live on ESPN+ while radio coverage is available in the Acadiana region on 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide through the Ragin’ Cajuns Digital Network (links available on softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com).

