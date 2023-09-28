Landon Burton goes from UL walk-on to nation's best

“Life is going to be a disappointment. The test of a man is not determined when you're on top your character is determined when you're at the bottom."

Landon Burton's talent is undeniable but in his football journey, he's been denied.

Burton walked on at Louisiana after finishing his high school career at St. Thomas More. He had the opportunity to eventually earn a scholarship and didn't mind the challenge.

"Things may not go your way, but you just have to keep fighting and keep digging,” Burton said. “So that's what I did. I just believed in myself, believed in my ability, and went to work every day."

His hard work would pay off in January of 2022 as he would earn a full scholarship.

Not only that, he also had the chance to play a huge role on the offensive line. However, he broke his foot during spring practice shortly after.

The injury sidelined him, and his scholarship would be taken away.

"I kind of cried a couple of tears,” Burton said. “I was hurt because the season was coming up, and I was in prime position to be a good part to my team that year. God had other plans."

The beauty of uncertainty is infinite possibility. Burton was uncertain if he would play in the 2022 season. However, his mom, Lucretia, was convinced if he went about this situation the right way things would play out in his favor.”

"You have to preserve,” Lucretia said. “This life owes you nothing. You have to take your seat at the table if you really want something in life. You put God first, yourself second, and everything else will take care of the rest."

Burton took his mom's advice and went to work. The yearlong rehab process quickly turned into a few months.

He earned back his scholarship back and was eligible to play in week four. In the remaining 10 games that he played in, he didn't allow a sack.

His remarkable play carried over into this season and in week two, he was graded as Pro Football Focus' best center in college football.

"It was just a surreal moment,” Burton said. “I remember those long days in the training room, in the weight room, and in the rehab pool swimming laps. I’m just thankful and blessed to be in the position that I am in today."

