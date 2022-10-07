Lance Legendre moves from QB to WR with Cajuns

It wasn't long ago that Lance Legendre was tearing up Thursdays and Friday nights in Louisiana. He was a 4-star coming out of Warren Easton, and he was featured in the Netflix show QB1.

Legendre spent 2 years at Maryland before transferring to UL but when he didn't win the Cajuns quarterback battle during camp, he decided to make the switch to wide receiver.

“When you make a switch like that, all the guy's done is showed up to work every day,” head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He's a guy at some point this year he's going to help us win games on the field. As he continues to handle more, he will get more.”

Legendre is listed as the third-string X wide receiver on the depth chart.

In 2 games, Legendre has three catches for 32 yards, but you can really see his speed and athleticism on display with an open field.

What's also allowing Legendre to transition smoothly is the knowledge of the playbook, that comes with being a quarterback.

“I certainly think it helps,” Desormeaux. “It doesn’t hurt when you know what the plays are and what the concepts are. At quarterback, you know it, but you don't really know it until you go out there and go do it.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel