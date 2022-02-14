Lamb's no-hitter lifts Cajuns to 5th straight win

Louisiana junior pitcher Kandra Lamb pitched a no-hitter in the Cajuns 8-0 win over Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Lamb played a complete game, threw 10 strikeouts, and allowed just one walk. Through the first five games, Louisiana's bullpen has allowed just nine hits and zero runs.

UL (5-0) returns to Lamson Park on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to face Nicholls. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m.

