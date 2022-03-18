Lamar Morgan returns to familiar territory as Cajuns DC

There will be a lot of new starters and key faces when it comes to UL football in 2022.

But the same can be said for the Cajuns coaching staff, as the only assistant that returned was offensive coordinator Tim Leger.

While some would issue a nationwide search to fill the holes, Head Coach Michael Desormeaux opted to go with a staff that's familiar to him. From promoting analysts and other staffers from within UL's program, to bringing back previous assistants with the Cajuns.

"It means the world to me. Some people don't want to go with friends or familiar faces and people they know. I felt the opposite," Desormeaux explained. "I've seen these guys work. I know what they're capable of on the field. But to me, more importantly, I know the kind of people they are. I know the loyalty they'll have to myself, to this program and to the university. And I know the way they're going to treat these kids."

One of those familiar faces is new defensive coordinator Lamar Morgan. The UL graduate returns to Lafayette, after spending one year at Vanderbilt as their cornerbacks coach. Prior to that, he coached CBs at Louisiana in 2019 and 20.

For Morgan, reuniting with his former teammate was appealing, as Desormeaux and Morgan played together with the Cajuns from 2005-07. But also, Morgan wants to continue nurturing players he helped recruit.

"We got really good players," Morgan said. "They're all development players. They don't all come in here day 1, ready to go. They just been in the crock pot, getting ready to go. Now they got a shot at it. These kids are foaming at the mouth, being excited to play. That's the coolest thing. You have a player that's a freshman, like Trey Amos. I used to tear his butt up as a freshman. Now he's a legit player. He's going to make this city proud. Now you see him, now he's older, he's a different kid. I think that's the coolest thing about this place, all the kids are the same players. They've been here for a long time, waiting their chance. As a coach, I think that's exciting."

