LA Tech snaps Cajuns' 16-game win streak

The nation’s longest standing win streak ends at 16 games.

Louisiana Tech came into the Tigue on Tuesday night and gave Louisiana everything they wanted.

The Bulldogs scored seven runs on 15 hits, which is the most hits that the Cajuns have allowed this season.

As deflating as a loss like this may be, head coach Matt Deggs made it clear that there’s still a lot of baseball left on the season.

"We didn't meet in August and say let's set a record for a win streak," Deggs said. "Let's grit and grind our way to Omaha. The win streak just happened to be a part of it. Everything we want to do is right in front of us."

The end of this win streak is disappointing, but there is a silver lining. The Cajuns still sit atop the Sun Belt standings with an 11-1 record, and that’s where things pivot back to.

UL starts a series with Marshall beginning on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

