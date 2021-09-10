Kyren Lacy overcomes adversity with Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE — "I send a prayer out those guys because I know those guys personally and I know what they're going through so I try to send the words of encouragement trying to get them to go harder everyday like i do up here in Lafayette with my guys."

Kyren Lacy now calls two cities home, here in Lafayette with the Cajuns, but his heart is in his hometown of Thibodaux where this week's opponent in Nicholls resides.

The damage of the region weighed heavily on the red shirt freshman as Lacy scored UL's only receiving touchdown against Texas.

Both of his parents had damage to their homes from Hurricane Ida and although he hasn't had the chance to visit the area, he says it's just another obstacle he'll have to get over.

"It's tough. My family is going through it like I'm going through it but we just try to fight through it because Thibodaux got hit hard," says Lacy. "I been through a lot of adversity and this is just another step in my life and i just have to respond when i go to football practice."

