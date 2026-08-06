Kurihara, Glenn named To Preseason All-SBC Soccer Team

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s Miku Kurihara and Carson Glenn each earned preseason honors, with Kurihara voted as the preseason Sun Belt Conference Midfielder of the Year, as the league office unveiled its 2026 Preseason Women’s Soccer team on Wednesday.

Louisiana, which opens its season on August 13 at Southeastern Louisiana, was picked seventh overall in the preseason poll, which was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Kurihara, a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference performer and the inaugural SBC Midfielder of the Year recipient in 2025, scored seven goals with two assists on the season while playing in 14 matches with six starts. She finished second among SBC players in goals scored (6) and points (14) during league play, highlighted by the sixth hat trick in school history with three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win at Troy.

Glenn, the 2025 SBC Freshman of the Year and a first-team selection, led Louisiana in points (17), shots (57), shots on-goal (24) and game-winning goals (3). She played in all 18 matches while making 15 starts.

The Lewisville, Texas native scored the game-winning goal in her Louisiana debut against Lamar before adding a goal in a shutout win at UTRGV. Glenn scored five goals in SBC matches to rank tied for third in the league.

Preseason favorite James Madison led the way with three Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference Team honorees, while Georgia State, Louisiana, Old Dominion and South Alabama earned two apiece.

JMU received six first-place votes and 182 points in a poll of the conference’s 14 head coaches. Reigning East Division winner Old Dominion was picked second with 173 points followed closely by South Alabama – last season’s top-seeded team from the West Division – in third with four first-place votes and 171 points.

Georgia State (141) was selected to finish fourth, followed by reigning regular-season champion ULM (137) in fifth, after also receiving three first-place nods. Marshall was picked sixth (126) with one first-place vote and ahead of Louisiana (125), App State (99), Georgia Southern (75) and Southern Miss (61) to round out the top 10.

The 2026 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship will take place November 9-14 in Foley, Ala., marking the 11th consecutive season the Foley Sports Tourism Complex hosts the event.

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2026 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year:

Ginny Lackey, James Madison (3rd Yr., F, Manchester, England)

Preseason Midfielder of the Year:

Miku Kurihara, Louisiana (2nd Yr., M, Chigasaki, Japan)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year:

Ashlynn Kulha, Old Dominion (4th Yr., D, Holly Springs, N.C.)

Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year:

Sierra Giorgio, South Alabama (6th Yr., GK, Ontario, Canada)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

F – Aaliyah Faddoul, Georgia State (4th Yr., Ontario, Canada)

F – Carson Glenn, Louisiana (3rd Yr., Lewisville, Texas)

F – Ginny Lackey, James Madison (3rd Yr., Manchester, England)

M – Aleigha Arndt, James Madison (4th Yr., Moseley, Va.)

M – Carys Fraser, Georgia State (2nd Yr., Vancouver, Canada)

M – Miku Kurihara, Louisiana (2nd Yr., Chigasaki, Japan)

D – Amelia Campanella, South Alabama (4th Yr., Ontario, Canada)

D – Libby Holmes, Old Dominion (4th Yr., Shefford, England)

D – Ashlynn Kulha, Old Dominion (4th Yr., Holly Springs, N.C.)

D – Selma Rajakangas, James Madison (2nd Yr., Orebro, Sweden)

GK – Sierra Giorgio, South Alabama (6th Yr., Ontario, Canada)

2026 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

1. James Madison (6) - 182

2. Old Dominion - 173

3. South Alabama (4) - 171

4. Georgia State - 141

5. ULM (3) - 137

6. Marshall (1) - 126

7. Louisiana - 125

8. App State - 99

9. Georgia Southern - 75

10. Southern Miss - 61

11. Coastal Carolina - 60

12. Arkansas State - 53

13. Louisiana Tech - 39

14. Troy - 28

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