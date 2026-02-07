Knox’s walk-off homer lifts Louisiana past Jacksonville State

LAFAYETTE — Lily Knox blasted a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Louisiana to an 8-7 victory over Jacksonville State on Friday night at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) erased a pair of deficits and survived a back-and-forth contest capped by Knox’s drive to center field, her first homer of the season, after Madyson Manning singled to open the inning.

Louisiana struck first in the opening frame when Dayzja Williams singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Kennedy Marceaux’s sacrifice fly. Jacksonville State answered with a four-run fourth inning highlighted by Makalyn Kyser’s three-run homer to left to take a 4-1 lead.

The Cajuns responded immediately with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gabbie Stutes delivered a two-run single, Williams added an RBI hit and Marceaux crushed a two-run homer to left to put Louisiana ahead 6-4.

Jacksonville State (1-1) reclaimed the lead with three runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Emma Elrod, Kailey Martin and Maddie Mayo, chasing Louisiana starter Sage Hoover. Julianne Tipton entered with runners on and limited the damage, then retired the Gamecocks over the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Williams finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Louisiana, while Marceaux drove in three runs. Knox went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including the game-winner.

Kyser paced Jacksonville State with a three-run homer, and Elrod went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tipton improved to 2-0 on the season, while Jaliyah Holmes took the loss in relief.

Louisiana plays in doubleheader for day two of the Louisiana Classic. The Cajuns face North Texas at 3:30 p.m. and then Jacksonville State at 6:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel