Kick Times Announced for Five UL Football Games

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football learned the kick time of its first three games of the 2023 campaign as well as its game at Minnesota and a home contest against Southern Miss, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Wednesday.

The Ragin' Cajuns open up the season on Sept. 2 against Northwestern State at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ before traveling to Old Dominion on Sept. 9 for their conference opener at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

On Sept. 16, Louisiana squares off against UAB at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Ragin' Cajuns and Golden Gophers kick at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 30 with network designation to be announced at a later date.

The Ragin' Cajuns welcome Southern Miss to Cajun Field for the first time since 2001 and will take on the Golden Eagles at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 on ESPNU.

All other kick times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

