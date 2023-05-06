Karly Heath Directs Cajuns to Series Clincher Over ULM

LAFAYETTE – Karly Heath starred in her Senior Weekend start in the circle, and at the plate, pacing the No. 24-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team to a 9-0 (5 inn.) win over ULM on Friday, May 5 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

Heath (2-for-2, 3 runs, double, 2 RBI) broke open the game in the Ragin’ Cajuns first at bat with a two-run double down the right field line that stretched the early advantage to 3-0.

In the circle, the senior utility standout carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning to set up Louisiana’s one-hit shutout. Heath (4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K) was in complete control the entire time in the circle, yielding only an infield single in the fifth inning.

A night after clinching the Sun Belt regular season title with a 5-1 win in the series opener, the Ragin’ Cajuns (42-13, 21-2 SBC) locked up the series victory over ULM (24-30, 7-16 SBC) with Friday’s result.

Louisiana won its 81st consecutive conference series dating back to March 2013 (longest active streak in the nation) and guaranteed itself of sitting alone at the top spot of the SBC standings.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also extended their winning streak to eight games and won for the 18th time in the past 21 games dating back to April 1.

Heath didn’t have to wait long to have a lead to work with as Louisiana loaded the bases in the first inning and broke through with when Sophie Piskos drilled a single to center field. Moments later, Heath helped her own cause with the two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.

The Cajuns’ patience at the plate in the third inning eventually chased ULM reliever Adrianna Chavarria as three straight walks, the latter drawn by pinch hitter Taylor Roman, tacked on a run increasing the lead to 6-0.

In the fourth, ULM was retired in order a second straight inning by Heath and in the home half of the inning Jourdyn Campbell lifted a three-run homer to straightaway center field to move the margin into run rule territory at 9-0.

The no-hit bid was spoiled by Kennedy Page’s leadoff infield single in the fifth, but Heath came back to retire the next two batters and then Sam Landry secured the final out with runners on second and third to prevent the Warhawks from extending the game.

Heath collected her 16th multiple-hit game and upped her Sun Belt-only batting average to .431. She also posted her team-high tying 11th multiple-RBI outing and in the circle collected the 20th win of her collegiate career (moving to 20-1).

Maddie Hayden (seven games) and Piskos (six games) extended lengthy hitting streaks while Campbell (1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI) generated her season-high in RBI.

The Ragin’ Cajuns pitching staff continued its stranglehold on the opposition that began last weekend at Coastal Carolina, now yielding just 15 hits and a .115 opposing batting average over the past 39 innings. The unit has limited ULM to a single run, four hits and a .095 average in the series’ first 12 innings.

Louisiana upped its all-time series lead over ULM to 117-28 and has won 30 of the last 31 matchups dating back to the 2012 season.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, May 6 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park and play the series finale with ULM. Due to the weather forecast in the Lafayette area, the contest has been bumped up to a 12:00 p.m. start.

Louisiana’s three seniors, Karly Heath, Kandra Lamb and Meghan Schorman, will be honored in a pregame ceremony starting at 11:50 a.m.

Saturday’s contest marks the final regular season game for Louisiana prior to hosting the Sun Belt Conference Tournament from May 10-13 at Lamson Park.

Television coverage is available on ESPN+. Fans in the Acadiana region can also keep up with the action with Cody Junot and Bobby Neveaux on the call on 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided at CajunStats.com.

