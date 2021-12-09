Julien, UL Men's Hoops Takes Down McNeese 83-68

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men's basketball renewed its I-10 rivalry with McNeese and dominated the Cowboys, 83-68, on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Freshman forward Kobe Julien had a game-high 20 points while shooting 100% from three-point range. Sophomore forward Jordan Brown followed behind him with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Cajuns (5-3) travel to Ruston on Saturday, Dec. 11 to face Louisiana Tech. The game will tip-off at 11:00 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel