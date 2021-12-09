Watch
Julien, UL Men's Hoops Takes Down McNeese 83-68

Julien, UL Men's Hoops Takes Down McNeese 83-68
Posted at 10:53 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 23:53:57-05

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men's basketball renewed its I-10 rivalry with McNeese and dominated the Cowboys, 83-68, on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Freshman forward Kobe Julien had a game-high 20 points while shooting 100% from three-point range. Sophomore forward Jordan Brown followed behind him with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Cajuns (5-3) travel to Ruston on Saturday, Dec. 11 to face Louisiana Tech. The game will tip-off at 11:00 a.m.
