Julien lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 79-74

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had a career-high 26 points plus 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette narrowly beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-74 on Saturday night.

Julien made all 10 of his free throws. Jalen Dalcourt had 17 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-13, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Dou Gueye added 10 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.

Andre Jones had 20 points and seven steals for the Warhawks (13-15, 5-11). Nika Metskhvarishvili added 17 points. Koreem Ozier had 16 points and nine rebounds.

