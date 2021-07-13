Jourdyn Campbell joins Louisiana softball starting with 2022 season

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced Tuesday the addition of Jourdyn Campbell of Kingwood, Texas, to the program's roster for the 2021-22 academic year.

Campbell becomes a Ragin' Cajun after competing at Texas A&M from 2020-21; she has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Jourdyn (Campbell) is an extremely athletic player with size, speed and power who will fit in well with our offensive style,” Glasco said. “Defensively, she can play any position in the infield or excel in the outfield.

“She is also a tremendous student who excels in the classroom,” Glasco added. “We believe she will bring excitement and discipline to our team for the next three years.”

An infielder who played shortstop all four years of her prep career, Campbell started all 26 games for Texas A&M as a freshman in the shortened 2020 season, hitting .329 and leading the Aggies in doubles (13) while posting 15 RBI. She ranked second in the nation in doubles and eighth in doubles per game.

The Kingwood, Texas product started 15 games and had 45 plate appearances for the Aggies this past spring. She continued her extra base hit prowess with 60 percent of her total hits falling in the category.

Campbell posted a career .382 average and 19 home runs over her final three prep seasons at Kingwood (Texas) High School, receiving first team All-District honors, the team Offensive MVP award and All-American accolades from Extra Innings Softball and Premier Girls Fastpitch.

She played three years of summer softball for Impact Gold under KC Jackson, helping produce two Top 10 finishes.

Campbell will be arriving in Louisiana with Extra Inning Softball’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class this August for the start of the fall 2021 semester.

The recruiting class includes: Jacquelyn and Jessica Adams (Bryan, Texas/Bryan HS), Laney Credeur (Old Mines, Mo./Kingston K-14 School), Kramer Eschete (Brenham, Texas/Brenham HS), Kayla Falterman (The Woodlands, Texas/The Woodlands HS), Samantha Graeter (Spring, Texas/Oak Ridge HS), Maddie Hayden (West Monroe, La./West Monroe HS), Elia Hebel (Albany, Texas/Albany HS), Samantha Landry (Mont Belvieu, Texas/Barbers Hill HS), Alexa Langeliers (Keller, Texas/Keller HS), Tyler Oubre (Destrehan, La./Destrehan HS) and McKenzie Wittenberg (Fort Myers, Fla./Riverdale HS).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel